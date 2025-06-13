Lahore, Jun 13 (PTI) Pakistan's former Test captain Muhammad Yousuf has resigned as batting coach from the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is yet to officially confirm the development but when contacted Yousuf said the PCB accepted his resignation which was sent last week.

“It was a personal decision with nothing more to add,” he said.

Yousuf had been the NCA batting coach for a number of years now and was also in a similar role with the Pakistan senior team, besides coaching the U19 team.

The former batter had accompanied the Pakistan team to New Zealand in April this year but was missing from the support staff when Pakistan played a T20 series at home against Bangladesh last month.

A reliable source aware of the situation said once the PCB appointed former pacer Aaqib Javed as Director of the NCA, Yousuf was unhappy as he felt that he should have been promoted to the post given his seniority.

Before Aaqib, another former Test spinner, Nadeem Khan worked as Director of the NCA.

Since last year, the PCB has given Aaqib several key positions including appointing him as a senior selector and then making him the interim head coach of the senior team.

After his tenure as head coach with the tour to New Zealand he was made the NCA Director, but he also retained his selector's position.

The source said some stalwarts linked with the board are not happy in recent times because they felt that they are being utilised while some players are given undue favour despite poor results.

