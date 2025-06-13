When was the last time that South Africa had chased down a 250-run target in Test cricket? Fans might be eager to know after the Australia National Cricket Team set a 282-run target for the South Africa National Cricket Team in the ICC WTC 2025 (World Test Championship) final. Batting on a sunny day at the Lord's Cricket Ground, Mitchell Starc struck an unbeaten half-century and his partnership with Alex Carey enabled the defending WTC champions to set a daunting total. Earlier, Australia were put to bat first in the ICC WTC 2025 final and were skittled out for 212 on Day 1. South Africa, in response, were bowled out for 138 with Pat Cummins taking a five-wicket haul. Mitchell Starc Registers Highest Individual Score by No 9 Batter in ICC Men’s Final, Achieves Feat During SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Summit Clash at Lord’s.

South Africa had Australia on the ropes at 73/7 in the third innings and would have hoped that their innings would be wrapped up in quick time. But Mitchell Starc first stitched a 61-run partnership with Alex Carey (43) and later, frustrated the South African bowlers alongside Josh Hazlewood. Although batting might have become easier on Day 3 of the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final, especially with the sun shining bright, scoring 282 runs against a top-quality bowling attack will require a massive effort.

When Was the Last Time SA Chased 250 Runs or More in Test Cricket?

Interestingly, the last time South Africa had chased down 250 runs or more in a Test match was against Australia! This happened in 2008, where the Proteas, powered by scintillating centuries from Graeme Smith and AB de Villiers helped South Africa scale down a massive 414-run target, at the WACA (Western Australia Cricket Association Ground) in Perth. Batting first, Australia had scored 375 in the first innings and South Africa, in response, were bowled out for 281. Australia breached the 300-run mark yet again in their second innings when they scored 319 and later, Graeme Smith scored 108, AB de Villiers struck an unbeaten 106 and JP Duminy starred with 50* as South Africa got past the finish line. Mitchell Starc Memes Go Viral After Pacer’s Fighting Half-Century Helps Australia Set Daunting 282-Run Target in SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final.

The highest run-chase at the Lord's Cricket Ground is 342, by the West Indies against England way back in 1984. Should South Africa get past the finish line, it would be the joint-second-highest run chase at the Lord's Cricket Ground, alongside England's effort against New Zealand in 2004.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2025 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).