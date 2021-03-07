Bambolim, Mar 7 (PTI) Table-toppers Mumbai City FC will look to deliver the final punch when they take on a depleted FC Goa in the second leg of their semi-finals here on Monday and earn a maiden appearance in the ISL final.

Seven seasons and Mumbai City FC have never made it to the final. After securing the League Winners Shield for the first time, the Islanders will hope to achieve another feat in what has been an incredible season.

Mumbai finished the first leg with a 2-2 draw, despite Goa taking the lead on two occasions. But the table-toppers were not at their best, with the Gaurs fashioning better chances and dominating the majority of the game.

They registered a total of 12 shots in the first leg, more than their opponents, but only three were on target, highlighting their wastefulness in front of goal.

"I am not happy (with the result)," Mumbai coach Sergio Lobera said.

"We had chances to score more goals and we need to be clinical in these situations."

Goa, meanwhile, will be at a slight disadvantage after losing a few key players to injuries in the first leg.

The draw in the first leg will seem like a missed opportunity for Juan Ferrando's side, who took the lead twice in the game but saw their defence crumble under pressure.

"We are not very happy because we wanted to win. The most important (thing) now is the players are 100% ready. It's a great opportunity for us to continue to improve and continue working."

While Princeton Rebello will be out, the return of Alberto Noguera and Ivan Gonzalez will serve as a much-needed boost for Goa.

