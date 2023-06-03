Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Mumbai City FC have extended captain Rahul Bheke's contract by one year on Saturday. He will now wear the light blue jersey till 2024.

Bheke captained the team to the League Winners' Shield in Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 and was a key part of their defensive set-up that allowed just 21 goals in 20 league matches last season.

The 32-year-old played 17 games last season and had a fine passing accuracy of almost 80%. He made 48 tackles, 40 clearances and 41 blocks last campaign building upon an impressive AFC Champions League season that saw him score the winning goal against Air Force Club last year.

"In the last two years, I have lived the dream every young kid dreams - I have represented and captained my hometown club, created history with my teammates at the highest possible level, and won a league title but most importantly, I've cherished a bond like no other with the Mumbai City family," Bheke told to ISL.

"The dream doesn't stop here. Everyone in Mumbai City, including myself, is committed to building on the success of the last two years. I have a responsibility to my city and to our fans, and I am ready to get going for what will be an exciting season ahead," he added.

Head coach Des Buckingham also expressed delight at extending his captain's stay at the club and expects Bheke to continue to play a big part for his team in the future.

"Rahul is a leader within our group and is an ever-consistent performer and top professional. Being from Mumbai, he understands the fabric of the Club and what it means to represent Mumbai City," Buckingham said according to ISL.

"His experience and willingness to continue learning and improving have been a key part of our success so far. I am delighted Rahul has extended his journey with us and he is another important piece to our puzzle as we continue to build for the upcoming season," he added. (ANI)

