Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Mumbai City FC (MCFC) defeated Mohammedan SC (MSC) by 3-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Sunday, according to ISL.

The Islanders (MCFC) held 69.3 per cent of the possession on Sunday night and scored from all of the three shots that they took on target. Mumbai City FC have jumped to fifth place as a result of this triumph, holding 27 points from 17 games now.

Bipin Singh was dictating the major chunk of Mumbai City FC's offensive gameplays in the first half. The Islanders spared no time in their attempt to set the tone of the game. Vikram Partap Singh met Bipin Singh at the centre of the box with a straightforward pass breaching the Mohammedan SC backline in the middle of the 18-yard box. Bipin's shot was struck way too high of the target though.

He returned again in the Mohammedan SC box merely a minute later, as Lallianzuala Chhangte's quick footwork down the middle led to the captain serving Bipin a delivery on the inside channel of the left flank. The attacker shot in the bottom left corner but the visiting goalkeeper Padam Chhetri showed quick reflexes to save the effort.

Franca ensured that Andrey Chernyshov's side didn't sit back to absorb all the pressure. They hit Mumbai City FC on a fast break, and Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak culminated this move by spotting Franca outside the box. The midfielder's shot was high and wide on the left but certainly alerted the Mumbai City FC backline.

The Islanders were reinforcing their attacks seamlessly upfront, with their entire team coming to the fore in the Mohammedan SC box. Central defender Tiri's headed pass landed in Thaer Krouma's path at the edge of the 18-yard box. The defender smashed the ball way too high off target in the 29th minute.

Chhangte ensured that the home team kickstart the second half with the same intensity as the first one. In the 46th minute, the attacker sprinted down the right flank, picking a ball inside the box with an impeccable touch before shooting it in the first attempt. The ball, however, ricocheted off the woodwork but proved that the Islanders were going to double up on their efforts upfront.

They finally found the breakthrough in the 72nd minute, and it came off an own goal by Gaurav Bora. Bipin launched a long ball from the left wing that Bora tried to head sideward. Chhetri charged high up to overcome the situation but left plenty of space unmarked. Bora's headed clearance landed on the back of their net, handing Mumbai City FC a slender lead.

Bora's issues further mounted in the 78th minute. Jon Toral had time on the ball as he was surging ahead down the centre, and picked Chhangte in a promising position in the right flank. The skipper didn't wait too long, immediately pouncing upon the pass. However, it hit straight to Bora, but the ball took a heavy deflection and ended up in the centre of the goal.

Mohammedan SC invariably bolstered numbers inside their box to thwart the waves of attack being carried by the Mumbai City FC offence. Chhangte held the central role in that. His pace overawed the visitors and he was in a 1v1 against Mohammed Jasim. Chhangte didn't barge inside and instead launched a powerful cross which wasn't cleared properly by the opposition's defence. The ball deflected to Krouma, who backed his instincts to shoot with his first touch from the centre of the box into the middle of the net, tripling the home team's lead, and rounding off a convincing outing for the Islanders.

Lallianzuala Chhangte completed 26 out of his 32 attempted passes, tackling once, creating two goal-scoring chances, crossing six times, and netting once.

Mumbai City FC will play their next game against East Bengal FC on January 31, whereas Mohammedan SC will be featuring against the Mohun Bagan Super Giant on February 1. (ANI)

