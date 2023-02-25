Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Mumbai Indians began their camp for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League here on Saturday.

The team started its first practice session under the watchful eyes of the support team, headed by chief coach Charlotte Edwards.

Also Read | SA-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final Cricket Match in Cape Town.

"It's been brilliant. It's been great to get the team out here. Obviously, our own venue and to see the players, it's been brilliant for me. Heard a lot about these players and to finally get them into the nets and watch them in action it's been fantastic," Edwards said in a release.

Mumbai Indians will play their first match against Gujarat Gaints on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Also Read | Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)