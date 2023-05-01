Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) An unbeaten 62-run partnership between middle-order batters Tilak Varma (29 not out) and Tim David (45 not out), coupled with a half-century by Suryakumar Yadav (55), helped Mumbai Indians defeat Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians chased down the target of 213 with three balls to spare, reaching 214 for 4 in 19.3 overs.

Also Read | Ding Liren Succeeds Magnus Carlsen As New World Chess Champion, Beats Ian Nepomniachtchi in 2023 FIDE World Championship Final.

Young Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's fine century and a 72-run partnership with skipper Jos Buttler went in vain as the team suffered a defeat despite putting a mammoth score on the board.

Jaiswal's 124 off 62 balls, studded with 16 boundaries and eight maximums, came off just 62 deliveries at a strike rate of 200.

Also Read | CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Shikhar Dhawan Reaches New Milestone As Punjab Kings Clinch Victory in Last Ball Thriller.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 212 for 7 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 124; Arshad Khan 3/39).

Mumbai Indians: 214 for 4 in 19.3 overs (Cameron Green 44, Suryakumar Yadav 55, Tim David 45 not out; R Ashwin 2/27).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)