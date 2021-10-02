Sharjah, Oct 2 (PTI) Mumbai Indians managed only 129 for 8 against Delhi Capitals in an IPL match here on Saturday.

Save Suryakumar Yadav's 33 off 26 balls, none of the MI batsmen could cross 20-run mark as Axar Patel got 3/21 and pacer Avesh Khan had best figures of 3/15.

Brief scores: MI 129/8 (Suryakumar Yadav 33 off 26 balls, Avesh Khan 3/15, Axar Patel 3/21) vs DC.

