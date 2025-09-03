Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI): Braving icy waters and powerful currents, 45-year-old Mumbaikar Avinash Thadani successfully swam solo across the English Channel, completing the gruelling 32-km stretch in 22 hours.

Starting at Shakespeare Beach, England, on August 24, Thadani reached Cap Gris Nez, France, on his second attempt at the feat. His first try in 2023 ended after 10 hours, but sheer determination pushed him to return stronger.

Also Read | S Sreesanth Injury Row: Supreme Court Hears United India Insurance Co’s Appeal Against Rajasthan Royals Over Fast Bowler’s Injury in IPL 2012.

To prepare, Thadani trained at the Cricket Club of India pool in Mumbai and in the frigid waters of Ireland, focusing on both endurance and acclimatisation. Channel waters hover around 16-18°C in August, adding to the difficulty, as per a press release from Avinash's media team.

Earlier this year, Thadani also swam the Palk Strait between India and Sri Lanka, adding to his list of endurance milestones that already includes marathons and an Ironman triathlon in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Also Read | India vs Korea, Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Telecast of IND vs KOR Super 4’s Hockey Match on TV and Online.

With this achievement, he joins the ranks of 60-plus Indians who have conquered the Channel, a challenge first achieved by Mihir Sen in 1958.

The Channel remains one of the world's toughest swims, its completion times range from 7 to 27 hours, with swimmers battling currents, waves, jellyfish, seaweed, and heavy shipping traffic. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)