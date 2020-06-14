Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sports News | Mushfiqur Rahim Wishes Shahid Afridi Speedy Recovery from COVID-19

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 10:00 AM IST
Sports News | Mushfiqur Rahim Wishes Shahid Afridi Speedy Recovery from COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim wished a speedy recovery to former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.

"Really feel so hurt by seeing your news brother...May Allah gives you sifah...Please pray for my brother...He has been found as covid-19 positive..In shaa Allah you will be fine-MR 15," Rahim tweeted.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Stars in Barcelona's 4-0 Win Against Mallorca, Twitterati Hails Argentine for Scoring Return (See Reactions).

The all-rounder on Saturday announced that he tested positive for coronavirus. The 40-year-old said he was feeling unwell since Thursday and asked for blessings and prayers for his speedy recovery.

After Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz, Afridi is the third Pakistani cricketer to have contracted the virus. Nicknamed 'Lala', Afridi has represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is.

Also Read | Nikhat Zareen Birthday Special: Lesser Known Facts About India's Future Boxing Star As She Turns 24.

Afridi lives in Karachi, one of the worst-hit by the coronavirus in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

