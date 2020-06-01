Sports News | Muttiah Muralitharan is the Best Spinner to Play the Game, Says Sangakkara

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara on Monday said that Muttiah Muralitharan is the best spinner to ever play the game of cricket.

Sangakkara was doing an Instagram live session with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa and it was then that the left-handed batsman was asked to name the best bowler he faced in his career.

To this, Sangakkara said 'Wasim Akram and Shane Warne', but he ended up complimenting Muralitharan as well.

"Fast bowler, definitely Wasim Akram, without a doubt, when it comes to spin bowling, it would definitely be Shane Warne, I, of course, had the luxury of not facing Muttiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas in international cricket, having kept to Murali, I will always say he is the best spinner to ever play the game," Sangakkara told Mbangwa during the interaction.

Muralitharan played 133 Tests in his career and ended up taking 800 wickets.

He is the highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket, and is followed by Australia's Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619).

Muralitharan also played 350 ODIs and 12 T20Is in his career and picked up 534 and 13 wickets respectively.

On the other hand, Sangakkara played 594 matches in his international career for Sri Lanka and ended up with 28,016 runs across all formats.

Sangakkara was also the part of T20 World Cup-winning team in 2014 as the side defeated India in the finals of the tournament. (ANI)

