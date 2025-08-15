Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 (ANI): Around 2000 volleyball players, representing leading CBSE Schools from Maharashtra, Goa, Daman, Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli will be in Mumbai to participate in the CBSE Cluster IX Volleyball Tournament, being organised by the MVM International School, Andheri from August 20 to August 22. The tournament will be concurrently held at the five indoor courts of Andheri Sports Complex, as well as at the MVM International School campus.

This year, over 2000 students from Maharashtra, Goa, Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli - the CBSE Cluster IX zone- have registered on the CBSE portal for Volleyball, making this one of the most significant regional school sporting events of the year. CBSE's decision to entrust MVM International School with hosting such a high-level competition is both an honour and a clear indication of the Board's confidence in the school's management and ability to organise events with the highest professional standards.

Speaking on the occasion, President Ganesh Kanchan said, "MVM International School has always stood for discipline, quality, and excellence. This tournament is yet another milestone in our journey of providing a platform where young talent can shine, compete, and grow."

Education Chairman Ajit Suvarna added, "Our commitment goes beyond academics. We aim to create well-rounded individuals by offering opportunities in sports, culture, and leadership. Hosting this prestigious tournament reflects our readiness to take on challenges for the benefit of the student community."

"Our promise is to deliver quality education while shaping emotionally intelligent, empathetic, and responsible citizens. Sports is a vital part of this journey, and hosting the CBSE Cluster IX Volleyball Tournament reflects our commitment to the all-round development of students," said the Principal, Mahua Chakraborty.

Leading the challenge will be the Under-19 defending champions among the boys and girls, Defence Career Academy, Chhatrapati Shambajinagar and Millennium School, Pune, respectively. Also among the contenders are last year's runner-up, Amrita Vidyalayam, Navi Mumbai, among the boys and Atma Malik International, Shirdi, among the girls.

The local challenge will be led by Bal Bharati Public School, Holy Angels School, Thane, Mar Thoma Vidyapeeth, Thane, New Horizon Public School, Sanskar Public School, Than, St Thomas School, Thane and Tilak Public School, Thane, to name a few.

Matches will be played on a knock-out format.

Following is the list of winners from last year.

U19 Boys: 1) Defence Career Academy, Chhatrapati Shambhajinagar; 2) Amrita Vidyalayam, Navi Mumbai ; 3) Rahul International, Palghar.

U19 Girls: 1) Millennium School, Pune; 2) Atma Malik International, Shirdi; 3) Sindphana Public School, Majalgaon.

U17 boys: 1) SK International Sainik School, Sangli; 2) Sinhgad School, Pandharpur; 3) Atma Malik, Shirdi.

U17 Girls: 1) Millennium School, Pune; 2) New Horizon, Aurnal; 3) Bal Bharati, Mumbai.

U14 Boys: 1) New Horizon, Aurnal; 2) Vidya Pratishthan, Baramati ; 3) Sindphana Public School, Majalgaon.

U14 Girls: 1) Millennium School, Pune; 2) Sindphana Public School, Majalgaon; New Horizon, Aurnal.

MVM International School regularly hosts large-scale academic, cultural, and sports events aimed at fostering well-rounded student growth, such as the annual "SAMARTHYA" Inter-School Competition in November, which attracts participants from over 50 schools across Mumbai. These initiatives are a reflection of the school's dedication to providing students with diverse opportunities for development beyond the classroom. (ANI)

