Kolkata, Mar 6 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Imliwati Lemtur claimed four wickets for 49 runs to help Nagaland thrash Mizoram by a massive 448 runs in their Ranji Trophy plate group match at Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

Nagaland dismissed Mizoram for 261 with Lemtur playing a major role.

Resuming at 42 for 1 in their improbable chase of 710 runs, Mizoram folded their second innings in 93.4 overs to hand Nagaland their third win on the trot.

The win consolidated Nagaland's place on the top of the Plate group table with 19 points, nine points clear of Manipur, with two more rounds to go.

The 18-year-old medium pacer Raja Swarnkar, who made a memorable debut grabbing 5/17 to skittle out Mizoram for a paltry 95 in the first innings, was adjudged man-of-the-match.

Swarnkar took 1/42 in the second innings to finish with a match haul of six wickets.

For Mizoram, skipper Taruwar Kohli waged a lone battle to be unbeaten on 151 from 251 balls (26x4), his 11th overall first class century and third from as many matches.

Brief Scores:

At Videocon Academy: Bihar 109 and 325 in 92.5 overs (Ashutosh Aman 75, Vikrant Singh 57, Rishav Raj 52; Rajesh Bishnoi 5/103, Nabam Abo 3/47). Arunachal Pradesh won by 15 runs. Points: Arunachal Pradesh 6, Bihar 0.

At Eden Gardens: Nagaland 509 and 295/5 declared versus Mizoram 95 and 261 in 93.4 overs (Taruwar Kohli 151 not out; Imliwati Lemtur 4/49). Nagaland won by 448 runs. Points: Nagaland 6, Mizoram 0.

At Jadavpur University Second Campus: Sikkim 464 and 228/3 declared in 60 overs (Codanda Ajit Karthik 104, Nilesh Lamichaney 50) versus Manipur 324 and 176 in 72.3 overs (Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam 30, L Kishan Singha 30; Sumit Singh 3/15). Sikkim won by 190 runs. Points: Sikkim 6, Manipur 0.

