Manchester City lock horns with rivals Manchester United in the Premier League 2021-22 on Sunday, March 6. The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be played at the Etihad Stadium. This marquee match, known famously as the Manchester derby, would witness two of Premier League's biggest and best teams go up against each other in a very important clash. Manchester United, who are eyeing a position in the top four in what has not been a great season for them, need to win this match to hold on to that spot. If they lose, then have the chance of getting overtaken by Arsenal, provided the Gunners win all three points against Watford. And what would be a huge blow to Manchester United's chances in this game is the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese talisman, who has been Manchester United's highest-scorer so far this season, was ruled out with an injury, something which would severely deplete Red Devils' attacking options. Cristiano Ronaldo Ruled Out of Manchester Derby in Premier League 2021–22 With Injury

Manchester City meanwhile, would want the three points to increase their gap with Liverpool at the top of the table. The Reds have shown remarkable form in narrowing their difference with leaders City to just three points at the moment and Pep Guardiola would be well-aware of the fact that anything less than a win would endanger their chances of retaining the Premier League title. The defending champions would not be without their star defender Ruben Dias for this clash, which is a huge blow as well.

When is Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The game will be held on March 6, 2022 (Sunday) and is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Manchester United match on Disney+Hotstar.

