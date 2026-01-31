Panaji (Goa) [India], January 31 (ANI): The ninth match of the World Legends Pro T20 League saw Rajasthan Lions secure a comfortable six-wicket win over Pune Panthers. Chasing a low total of 145, Naman Ojha shone once again for Rajasthan with a 51-run innings.

After Ojha's dismissal, JP Duminy (37) stayed at the crease, with birthday boy Ben Cutting hitting the winning runs. The Lions completed the chase in 15.1 overs to secure two important points, according to a release.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal Drops a Comment on Viral AI ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 3’ Posters Featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash, Shefali Bagga Alongside the Cricketer.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, Pune Panthers got off to a shaky start despite opening with the hard-hitting duo of Upul Tharanga and Martin Guptill. Guptill smashed two cracking boundaries but fell to Anureet Singh in the very first over, and Watson followed soon after, dismissed by Bipul Sharma for just 4. At 30 for 3, the Lions had early control, putting the Panthers under pressure.

However, Pollard and Tharanga steadied the innings with an 87-run partnership, bringing Pune back into the game. Pollard, making his tournament debut, looked in superb touch, clearing the ropes repeatedly before being dismissed for 48, while Tharanga also fell just short of a half-century, scoring 49. Once the set pair were back in the dugout, wickets tumbled quickly, and Pune were all out for 144 in just 18.2 overs. Rajasthan Lions' bowlers dominated, with Shadab Jakati claiming three wickets and all six bowlers contributing crucial breakthroughs.

Also Read | UAE vs Ireland Free Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 2nd T20I 2026.

The chase began on a shaky note for Rajasthan Lions with the early loss of captain Eoin Morgan, followed by the wickets of Callum Ferguson and Suresh Raina. Amidst the setbacks, last game's top performer Naman Ojha once again stood tall, holding the innings together alongside JP Duminy. Ojha was eventually dismissed after a well-made 51 off 28 balls. JP Duminy and Ben Cutting then added a match-winning, quick-fire 49-run partnership off 28 balls.

In Match 8 of the World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 at Goa on January 30, Maharashtra Tycoons batted first to post 161 for 5, powered by Stuart Binny's fluent 63 off 31 and Chris Gayle's measured 40 off 40, despite early losses. Delhi Warriors faced a stern test from the Tycoons' bowlers, with Dale Steyn (2/10) and Peter Siddle (2/25) reducing them to 41 for 3 in the powerplay, before Sheldon Jackson's 52 off 29 and Irfan Pathan's gritty 32 off 31 steered a tense chase, securing a three-wicket win in 19.2 overs to stay unbeaten with six points and a +1.770 NRR atop the table after eight games.

Match Result:

Rajasthan Lions secure a comfortable six-wicket win over Pune Panthers

Brief Score:

Pune Panthers - 144/10 (18.2 overs)• Upul Tharanga - 49 (36)• Kieron Pollard - 48 (30)• Shadab Jakati - 3/13 ( 3 overs)• J P Duminy - 2/8 ( 1 overs) Rajasthan Lions - 148/4 (15.1 overs)• Naman Ojha - 51 (28)• J P Duminy - 37 (25)*• Ankit Rajpoot - 1/24 (3 overs)• Ishwar Pandey - 1/19 (2 overs). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)