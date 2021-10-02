Kohima, Oct 2 (PTI) The 56th National Cross Country Championship will be held here on January 15 next year.

Nagaland Athletic Association President Abu Metha on Saturday said that the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has accepted the state body's bid to host the event.

Metha said the AFI was keen to promote athletics in the Northeast region of the country.

“AFI is of the view that there is a tremendous amount of potential and talent in athletics as far as the Northeast region of the country is concerned," said Metha, also an associate vice president of AFI.

"But due to poor resources, lack of infrastructure and support system, the North East has not been able to perform well in athletics as compared to their counterparts in the rest of the country.”

