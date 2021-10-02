Delhi Capitals, who have already qualified for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) playoffs, defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets. The win further cements Delhi’s place in top two while for defending champions, the things look tight now. Mumbai Indians playoff chances now depend on other results plus they need to win their remaining two games as well. MI are on sixth spot on IPL 2021 points table and have 10 points from 12 matches. MI vs DC Highlights of VIVO IPL 2021.

With Sharjah wicket behaving slow, the match turned out to be a low-scoring contest. Mumbai Indians batting first managed 129 for eight in their allotted 20 overs. And then Delhi Capitals chased the total with four wickets and five balls to spare. The game went into the last over after Delhi Capitals kept losing wickets. However, Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Ashwin made sure DC crossed the line and collected the two important points. Meanwhile, you can check the stat highlights of MI vs DC IPL 2021 match below. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

# Avesh Khan has now picked 21 wickets this season thus far and continues to be second on most wickets in IPL 2021 list.

# This was Delhi Capitals' 14th win over Mumbai Indians in 30 matches.

# This was DC's second win of the season over MI.

Delhi Capitals bowlers once again impressed with Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan picking four wickets between them. Khan returned with figures of 3/15 to put Delhi on top. Axar Patel also picked three wickets while Ashwin chipped in with one.

