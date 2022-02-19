New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The national selection trials for women kabaddi players will begin at various National Centre of Excellence and Non-SAI Centres across the country from February 21, the Sports Authority of India said on Saturday.

The selection trials are open to girls between the age group of 16 to 22 years and details on other selection criteria are available on SAI's website.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

While the first set of trials will begin on February 21 at SAI's NRC NCOE-Sonipat, the process will continue at other SAI/Non-SAI Centres in the following weeks.

The NCOEs include Dharamshala (Feb 24-25, Lucknow (Feb 27-28), Trivandrum (Feb 25-26) Mumbai (Feb 28-Mar 1), Kolkata (Mar 5-6) and Guwahati (Mar 8).

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Expresses Gratitude for Fans Following His NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.

STC Chennai (Feb 22-23),STC Hyderabad (Feb 25-26), STC Mastuna Sahib in Punjab (Feb 27-28), Chogan Stadium in Jaipur (Feb 28-Mar 1), SAI Centre in Bengaluru (Feb28-Mar 1), Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi (Mar 3), Patli Putra Stadium in Patna (Mar 2-3), and Manjalpur Sports Complex in Vadodara (Mar 4) are the other centres which will host the trials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)