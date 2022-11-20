Hyderabad, Nov 20 (PTI) Naveen Kumar roared back to form with a stellar show as Dabang Delhi beat Haryana Steelers 42-30 in a Pro Kabaddi League match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

The Delhi skipper put Steelers' defenders on the backfoot straightaway and finished the game with 15 points.

Also Read | Zakir Naik, Banned in India for ‘Hate Speech’, Invited at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar To Preach Islamic Sermons.

Naveen started the match for Dabang Delhi and earned a bonus point at the start. On the other end, Meetu was caught by Sandeep Dhull with a backhold as Delhi took an early lead.

But Manjeet earned a super raid to put Haryana Steelers in front with a two-point lead. The momentum shifted again as Naveen earned a bonus and a raid point to give back his side the lead.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2022: Suryakumar Yadav's Exceptional Innings Made a Difference to the Total, Says Tim Southee.

At the halfway mark in the first half, Dabang Delhi inflicted an all out on Haryana Steelers with Naveen earning a super raid, extending their lead to 15-7.

Manjeet earned a raid point straightaway upon restart to reignite Haryana's hopes of a comeback. K Prapanjan leapt under the opposition's defenders to add another point for Steelers.

But Naveen kept picking up bonus points as Delhi reached half time with a hefty 23-13 lead.

The second half started with Manjeet getting caught by Amit Hooda as Delhi maintained their control of the match. But K Prapanjan earned a four-point super raid as Haryana Steelers began their fightback.

Vijay Malik earned two points through a super tackle for Delhi and ensured that the Steelers do not have any room to get back in the game.

After Jaideep made a defensive error, Krishan earned another super tackle on Manjeet to further dent Steelers' hopes of getting back in the match. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)