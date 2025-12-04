Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): Indian batter Kiran Navgire, who is also the fastest centurion in all of women's T20 cricket, expressed her excitement of returning to UP Warriorz ahead of the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) season and playing alongside Australian legend and multi-time World Cup winner Meg Lanning.

Kiran, who has played all three WPL seasons for UPW, was secured by the franchise through the use of the right-to-match card for Rs 60 lakh during the WPL auction a week back. In 25 matches for the franchise, she has made 419 runs at an average of 17.45 and a strike rate of over 140, with a fifty to her name.

Also Read | From Rs 10 Pocket Money to Kreeda Ratna Award: Remarkable Journey of Kho Kho Champion Gowtham MK.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Kiran said about returning to the franchise and playing with Lanning. "I feel really good about this moment. I wanted to play for UP Warriorz this season. I've built a strong bond with the players and the staff, so I am excited to be back. I always wanted to play with Meg Lanning, and I am lucky she has joined our team. She has won so many World Cups and big matches for Australia, and even in the last two-three seasons with Delhi Capitals, she led them to the finals. All that experience will help us this year. I am looking forward to playing with her and learning from her."

Lanning, a three-time WPL finalist and a legendary figure in international cricket both as a batter and leader, was brought by UPW for Rs 1.90 crores.

Also Read | AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 2nd Test: George Bailey Opens Up on Pat Cummins Close Call, Reveals Nathan Lyon’s Exclusion from Brisbane Test.

Navgire recalled how she came to know about her selection while training, "I was batting in the nets while my friends were watching the auction. As soon as my name came up, they called me, and we all watched the moment together."

Navgire has played just six T20Is for India and scored 17 runs. She shot to limelight with the fastest century in women's T20 cricket recently, smashing a 34-ball ton for Maharashtra against Punjab in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy. In the tournament, Navgire scored 233 runs in seven innings at an average of 46.60, striking at a stunning 235.35, scoring a century and fifty each. Navgire had outdone New Zealand legend Sophie Devine, who had scored a 36-ball T20 ton for Wellington back in 2021.

The fourth edition of the WPL will be held from January 9 to February 5 next year across Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, with UPW eyeing their first-ever title. Their best finish was reaching playoffs in the inaugural edition. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)