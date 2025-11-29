Rawalpindi [Pakistan], November 29 (ANI): Pakistan clinched the T20I Tri-Series 2025 at home with a convincing six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the final at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Mohammad Nawaz became Pakistan's fifth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, surpassing Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal, and also reached the milestone of 150 international wickets.

Nawaz now has 86 T20I wickets, trailing behind Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan and Shahid Afridi.

The win saw a complete bowling performance from the Pakistan bowlers, spearheaded by the returning Shaheen Afridi and Nawaz's spin.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Sri Lanka's innings was a story of a promising start that spiralled into a dramatic collapse. Opener Kamil Mishara (59) was the only half-century for the visitors. His efforts included two fours and four sixes, helping Sri Lanka recover from the early loss of Pathum Nissanka (11) to reach a solid position of 84/2.

However, after Kusal Mendis (14) and Mishara were dismissed with the score at 98/2, the Sri Lankan innings collapsed quickly. They lost their remaining eight wickets for just 16 runs, getting all out for 114 in 19.1 overs.

Pakistan's bowlers were outstanding. While Nawaz took three wickets for 17 runs in 4 overs, Shaheen Afridi made an impact with an early breakthrough and finished the tail, also finishing with 3 for 18. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed also played a key role, taking two wickets.

Chasing a modest target of 115, Pakistan's run chase was largely controlled, despite a minor wobble. The openers, Sahibzada Farhan (23) and Saim Ayub (36), provided a steady start to the hosts, taking them to 46 for no loss in 7.3 overs. After both openers lost their wickets, Babar Azam anchored the innings with an unbeaten 37 off 34 balls. The match was sealed comfortably in 18.4 overs, as Pakistan reached 118 for 4, securing the tri-series trophy. (ANI)

