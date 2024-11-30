Mumbai, November 30: India have played a total of four Pink-ball Tests, where India have won three games, and lost one against Australia. Let's look at India's record so far in the Pink-ball Tests. India will be playing their fifth Pink-ball Test on December 6 against Australia. India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Warm-up Day 1 Abandoned Due to Rain in Canberra.

India vs. Bangladesh, Kolkata (2019)

India won that game by an innings and 46 runs. Virat scored 136 in the 1st innings. Ishant Sharma was adjudged the man of the match for his nine wickets in the match.

Australia vs. India, Adelaide (2020)

Australia won the Test by 8 wickets. India was bundled out for their lowest Test score of 36 runs.

India vs. England, Ahmedabad (2021)

India defeated England by 10 wickets. Axar Patel picked up 11 wickets in the match. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Australia Pacer Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out of Adelaide Test Against India.

India vs. Sri Lanka, Bengaluru (2022)

Shreyas Iyer made half centuries in both the innings, and helped his side dominate Sri Lanka. India won by 238 runs.