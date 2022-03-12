Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 12 (ANI): Ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya issued a warning for the other franchises of the cash-rich league to not take the new teams for granted in the upcoming tournament.

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are two new teams that will feature in the IPL 2022 as all the 10 franchises gear up for the ultimate challenge.

Hardik Pandya, who will be leading Gujarat Titans in the upcoming tournament, was seen in a new Avtar in the promo video of IPL 2022 which went viral on Saturday.

In the video, Hardik Pandya was shown as a bomb expert, who is seen giving guru mantra to his bomb diffusing squad, "Never underestimate a new person" as the bomb squad gets confused and cuts the two new live wires resulting in the explosion.

To which Hardik Pandya says "Naya jab bhi katega, 100 taka fategaa".

The 'new' in this video refers to the two new franchises (Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants), which will feature in IPL 2022 for the first time.

The promo video featuring Hardik Pandya went viral on the KOO app, the country's first multilingual micro-blogging platform. The clip started trending within no time on the social media platform.

Coming to IPL 2022, a total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days.

The 15th season will start on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune.

The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on May 22 at the Wankhede Stadium.

The schedule for the Playoffs and the IPL 2022 final to be played on May 29 will be announced later. (ANI)

