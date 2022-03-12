Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 12 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore named former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis as the new skipper of the franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League 2022. He will take over the responsibility from Virat Kohli who stepped down last year from the leadership role.

The South African has scored 2935 runs in the IPL during his time with Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants. Faf du Plessis was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for scoring 86 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final. He finished as the second-highest run-scorer last season with 633 runs from 16 matches behind teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad. Faf du Plessis has also led South Africa from December 2016 to February 2020.

In IPL 2022 mega auction, he was bought by the Bangalore franchise for Rs 7 crore. The South African has the opportunity to be the first captain to win an IPL trophy for RCB as they have made it to the finals thrice in 2009, 2011 and 2016 editions but have failed to win the title.

On the occasion, Prathmesh Mishra, Chairman, RCB said, "We are excited to name Faf du Plessis as the new captain of RCB. I congratulate Faf and welcome him to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Faf was among our top priorities at the IPL auctions. Not only does he bring his great leadership skills to the team but is experienced in the format and a proven campaigner in the IPL. We are confident that with this team, we embody our philosophy of Play Bold and deliver an entertaining brand of cricket to thousands of our fans across the country and around the globe."

Speaking about the new captain, Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations, RCB said, "I would like to extend my best wishes to Faf du Plessis on being appointed as RCB captain. Faf is not only a world-class player, he has also shown tremendous ability to lead on the international stage in all three formats of the game. His contribution to the field is imminent but a leader who leads by example is very inspiring to any team. His experience and inclusive style of leadership will certainly be crucial in maximizing the knowledge from all of the leaders within our RCB squad. Captaincy is not only about tactics it's also about getting to know individuals and helping them achieve special things, we are confident that together with this group we can build on the success of this team in the season ahead."

Expressing his delight on being appointed as RCB captain, Faf du Plessis said, "The opportunity to be the captain of a franchise like RCB is massive and a role I was glad to accept. The work is just going to begin as we try to build off the success the team has enjoyed in previous years. I would like to thank RCB management and the coaching team for entrusting me with the role and I will do my best to ensure a successful season this time with the desired outcome." (ANI)

