Miami [US], May 24 (ANI): Boston Celtics defeated Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals held at Kaseya Centre on Wednesday.

Boston Celtics kept the seven-game series alive after they won the Game 4. If they would have lost this match, then Miami Heat would have progressed to the finals of the NBA.

Miami Heat have already won three matches out of the seven-game series. To win the series and progress into the Final of the NBA they only need to win one match. But they were denied the opportunity to do it in Game 4 by Boston Celtics.

In the first quarter, Miami Heat won the quarter by just a gap of six points. Boston Celtics pushed hard for early domination but they were denied by Miami Heat. The score at the end of the first quarter was 29-23.

In the second quarter, both teams went head to head and the result came out as a draw. Miami Heat and Boston Celtics scored 27 points each.

In the third quarter, Boston Celtics put on a show. They completely outplayed their opponents. Miami Heat got strangled off while coming into the third quarter. Boston Celtics won the third quarter. The score at the end of the third quarter was 38-23 points.

In the fourth quarter, Boston Celtics carried on thier momentum as they won the quarter. The score at the end of the quarter was 28-20.

The final score was 116-99.

Miami Heat's player Jimmy Butler scored 29 points with nine rebounds and five assists. Gabe Vincent scored 17 points and got one rebound and have four assists. Caleb Martin netted 16 points with four rebounds and one assist.

Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum scored 33 points with 11 rebounds and seven assists. Jaylen Brown got 17 points with four rebounds and four assists. Derrick White scored 16 points with two rebounds and two assists.

Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Final between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will be held on May 26. (ANI)

