Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Indian tennis great Rohan Bopanna on Friday urged private sponsors and the national federation to support young players such as Yash Mumbai Eagles' Karan Singh, describing the 21-year-old as a "great talent".

Bopanna is currently engaged in the Tennis Premier League in which he is representing Rajasthan Rangers, who are placed third in the points table with a tally of 154 points and in contention of reaching the final.

"I've been watching Karan, and I think he's a great talent. We need a lot of encouragement not only from private sponsors but also from the federation to support a talent like that. It's nice to see youngsters come out and play on the big stage," Bopanna was quoted as saying in a release by the Tennis Premier League.

Bopanna, who is competing in the mixed doubles and men's doubles in his maiden appearance in the TPL, said the league's fast-paced 25-point system forces the players to be on their toes all the time.

"It's an exciting format and it keeps everybody on their toes since every point is crucial. I am having a lot of fun playing TPL," he said.

Having reunited with the legendary Leander Paes, who is the mentor of Rajasthan Rangers and also his former doubles' partner, Bopanna said their combination brings forth a unique mix.

"He's been my teammate for such a long period of time. It has been 30 years of playing this sport, I've gained a lot of experience and he brings extra experience. It's really a fun team to be with," he said.

"(The year) 2007 was the last time I played in Mumbai, and I love playing here. I've made two ATP Finals on that very special court right there," he said about competing in the event which is being held here at the Cricket Club of India.

