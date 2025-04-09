New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): After an injury-marred 2024, a fully fit Neeraj Chopra is set to begin his 2025 athletics season at the Doha Diamond League, with his focus not just on distance but also on maintaining consistency, according to Olympics.com.

For his season opener, the reigning javelin throw world champion and Paris 2024 Olympics silver medallist returns to a familiar venue in the Qatari capital, where he has launched his last two seasons.

The Indian star won the 2023 edition with a throw of 88.67m and secured second place in 2024 with an effort of 88.36m, finishing behind Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist.

"Last year taught me a lot but I was proud to be on the podium for India once again at the Olympic Games. I'm now fully fit and really enjoying the hard work that Jan Zelezny and I are putting in," Chopra said, referring to his coach, as quoted from Olympics.com.

Last season, Neeraj grappled with a groin issue before clinching silver at the Paris Olympics, where Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem claimed gold with an Olympic record. He also finished second in the Diamond League Final, competing with a fracture in his non-throwing left hand.

"I know the fans expect big things from me when I compete (in Doha) - and with good conditions and a great atmosphere that's definitely possible - but I pride myself on my consistency, which I believe is one of my greatest strengths. For me, that's more important than just chasing a number," he said.

Across six events in 2024, Chopra made the podium each time winning twice and finishing runner-up on four occasions.

Following the Doha Diamond League, Neeraj is set to headline the Neeraj Chopra Classic in Haryana on May 24. Dubbed the NC Classic, the one-day meet is recognised as a World Athletics 'A' category event. (ANI)

