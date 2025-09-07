Bathinda (Punjab) [India], September 7 (ANI): Asian champion Neeru Dhanda and Asian silver medalist Bhowneesh Mendiratta continued their fine form to win the National Selection Shotgun Trials (T4) held at Bhucho Village Bhai Devinder Singh Sidhu Gun Club in Bhucho, as per a release from NRAI.

In the men's final Bhowneesh edged Kynan Darius Chenai in a shootout after both athletes finished the finals with a score of 45. Bhowneesh hit the target while Kynan missed his shot to give Bhowneesh the win. Earlier Bhowneesh shot 24 in the final round of qualification to qualify for the finals on top with a total score of 123 while Kynan qualified with a score of 117. Vivaan Kapoor finished qualification with 119 (22, 25, 24, 24, 24) in second place while Zoravar Singh Sandhu , who finished third in the finals and Shardul Vihaan shot 117 to qualify for the finals. Arjun took the last spot in the finals with a score of 116.

In the women's finals Neeru Dhanda shot 47 in the finals to take top spot ahead of Aashima Ahlawat who finished on 45. Kirti Gupta took third spot with a score of 32. Earlier in qualification Neeru shot 20 in the final round to top qualification with a combined score of 112. Aashima followed with 111, while Kirti Gupta and Rajeshwari Kumari took the next spots with a score of 110. Sabeera Haris (109) and Preeti Rajak (108) completed the top six.

At the completion of the national trials, Bhowneesh Mendiratta, Vivaan Kapoor and Zoravar Singh Sandhu emerged as the front runners to be selected in the Indian squad for the ISSF World Championship Shotgun which will be held in Athens, Greece next month. Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Kirti Gupta are the top three in Women's Trap.

In the Skeet Men category, Asian champion Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmed Khan are the frontrunners for the India squad while Raiza Dhillon, Ganemat Sekhon and Parinaz Dhaliwal are the top three in the women's skeet event. (ANI)

