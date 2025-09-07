Germany started their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in Group A with a shock defeat suffered at the hands of Slovakia. The defeat has put manager Julian Nagelsmann under tremendous pressure considering how poorly his side performed in the last international break. The Die Mannschaft have ceased to exist as one of the top teams in world football and can ill afford to slide further down. They face Northern Ireland this evening and fans will expect a solid response from them. Opponents Northern Ireland head into the game on the back of a win against Luxembourg and currently lead the points table. Roy Keane Criticises England’s Performance in 2–0 Win Over Andorra in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Says ‘Fell Back Into Their Old Ways’ (Watch Video).

Niclas Fullkrug has withdrawn from the German squad in the build up to the game owing to an injury and joins Jamal Musiala, Deniz Undav, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen on the sidelines. Nick Woltemade will lead the attack with Florian Wirtz as the playmaker behind him. Serge Gnabry and Karim Adeyemi will use their pace to attack the opposition on the wings. Pascal Gross will break up the opposition play in central midfield.

Pierce Charles, Daniel Ballard, Bordie Spencer, Paul Smyth, and Brad Lyons are the players missing out for Norther Ireland due to injuries. The visitors will opt for a 3-4-2-1 formation with Jamie Reid as the striker up top in the attacking third. Isaac Price and Ethan Galbraith will be the two attacking midfielders slotting in behind him. Shea Charles will be the one making them tick in midfield.

Germany vs Northern Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Germany vs Northern Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Monday, September 8 Time 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue RheinEnergieSTADION Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 4 Tamil and 4 Telugu (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Germany vs Northern Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Germany National Football Team is set to take on the Northern Ireland National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Monday, September 8. The Germany vs Northern Ireland match is set to be played at the RheinEnergieSTADION, and it starts at 12:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Centre Stage With Brace in Portugal’s 5–0 Win Over Armenia in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Germany vs Northern Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Germany vs Northern Ireland live telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1, 4 Tamil, and 4 Telugu TV channels. For Germany vs Northern Ireland online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Germany vs Northern Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Armenia vs Portugal, live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Germany are short on confidence at the moment but they will battle hard to secure a win here.

