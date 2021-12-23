Essex [UK], December 23 (ANI): Netherlands bowler Shane Snater has signed a new two-year contract with Essex County Cricket Club (ECCC), extending his stay with the team until 2023.

Following his Essex first-class debut against Worcestershire in April, Snater took 31 wickets in the County Championship at an average of 16.48.

Also Read | India U19 vs UAE U19, U19 Asia Cup 2021 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of IND U19 vs UAE U19 Match & Cricket Score Updates on TV.

"It's been a special season for me after staking my claim in the first team and I feel that I've been able to reward the faith shown with wickets and important runs with the bat," said Snater in a statement as per Essex Cricket website.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what the next two years has in store for me both with Essex and the Netherlands. Hopefully, I can continue to play my part for the team so we can push to reclaim the County Championship title and experience more white-ball success," he added.

Also Read | Year Ender 2021: Wanindu Hasaranga, Shaheen Afridi and Other Top Young Cricketers Who Stole the Show.

Snater has played two ODIs and 13 T20I for Netherlands. He made his debut in August 2018 against Nepal and played his first T20I match in October 2019 against Bermuda.

Essex Head Coach, Anthony McGrath said: "Shane has had to be patient for his opportunity with the amount of talent we have available in our squad but he should be proud of the season he has had in an Essex shirt.

"We always knew the skills he could bring to the team and, although he missed some of the Royal London Cup with an injury, he was one of our most consistent performers throughout the season," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)