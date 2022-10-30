Perth, Oct 30 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between the Netherlands and Pakistan here on Sunday.

Netherlands Innings:

Also Read | Glenn Phillips Expects Trent Boult To Not Repeat Rajasthan Royals Experiment in T20 World Cup 2022.

Stephan Myburgh c Wasif b Afridi 6

Max O'Dowd lbw Khan 8

Also Read | Is India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Cricket Match Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Bas de Leede retired hurt 6

Tom Cooper c Wasim b Khan 1

Colin Ackermann lbw Khan 27

Scott Edwards c Ahmed b Shah 15

Roelf van der Merwe b Rauf 5

Tim Pringle b Wasim 5

Logan van Beek not out 6

Fred Klaassen b Wasim 0

Paul van Meekeren run out 7

Extras: (LB-3, W-2) 5

Total: (For Nine Wickets in 20 overs) 91

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 1-18*, 2-19, 3-26, 4-61, 5-69, 6-73, 7-81, 8-81, 9-91

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-0-19-1, Naseem Shah 4-0-11-1, Mohammad Wasim 3-0-15-2, Haris Rauf 3-0-10-1, Shadab Khan 4-0-22-3, Mohammad Nawaz 2-0-11-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)