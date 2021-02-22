Chennai, Feb 22 (PTI): The newly elected secretary of the All India Chess Federation Bharat Singh Chauhan and Grandmasters from Tamil Nadu were felicitated at a function here recently.

"Tamil Nadu is like a second home to me. I have played in Palani tournament 11 times," said Chauhan said after being felicitated at a function organised by Rotary Club of Chennai- Velachery here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Tamil Nadu had a great chess culture, adding "It is important to respect the chess player."

Managing director of Microsense, S Kailasanathan, a chess patron, congratulated Chauhan on his team winning the AICF elections and said it is "new beginning for chess in India".

Grandmasters from the state including B Adibhan, S P Sethuraman, Deepan Chakkaravarthy, M R Venkatesh, Vishnu Prasanna, Karthikeyan Murali, G Akash were among those honoured.

WGMs Srija Seshadri, V Varshini, R Vaishali and P V Nandhidhaa were also honoured.

Grandmaster and noted chess coach R B Ramesh and his wife Aarthie, a WGM, GM Sriram Jha and his wife S Vijayalakshmi, a WGM, were felicitated.

The players were honoured through Grassroots Chess Promotions and its patron Kailasanathan, who was the Tamil Nadu State champion 50 years ago.

