Wellington [New Zealand], January 8 (ANI): New Zealand batter Martin Guptill on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket. The Kiwi player last played for New Zealand in October 2022, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

The 38-year-old will continue to take part in T20 leagues around the world.

Also Read | January 8 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 8.

Currently, Guptill is taking part in the ongoing Super Smash, New Zealand's domestic T20 competition. He also signed up for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft, where Islamabad United will have the option to retain the Kiwi batter.

Guptill had taken part in 198 ODIs, where he scored 7346 runs. Only Ross Taylor (8607) and Stephen Fleming (8007) have scored more in the 50-over format for the Black Caps after Guptill. He is considered as a legend in the white ball cricket.

Also Read | Michael Vaughan’s Son Archie Vaughan To Captain England Under-19 on South Africa Tour.

In a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) statement, Guptill said that he will always cherish the memories made wearing the silver fern.

"As a young kid it was always my dream to play for New Zealand and I feel incredibly lucky and proud to have played 367 games for my country. I will forever cherish the memories made wearing the silver fern alongside a great group of guys. I want to say a huge thanks to all my team-mates and coaching staff over the years, in particular Mark O'Donnell who has coached me since the Under-19 level and been a source of ongoing support and wisdom over my career," Guptill was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

He thanked all the cricket fans for always supporting him throughout the year.

"To my wife Laura and our beautiful children Harley and Teddy - thank you. Thank you Laura for the sacrifices you have made for me and our family. You've been my biggest supporter, my rock and my counsel through all of the ups and downs that come with the game. I am eternally grateful. Finally, I'd like to thank all the cricket fans, here in NZ and around the world for all their support throughout the years," he added.

Meanwhile, T20I format Guptill is the highest run scorer for the Black Caps, with 3531 runs from 122 games at a strike rate of 135.70. He also had an average of 31.81.

The 38-year-old also represented New Zealand in 47 Test matches from 2009 to 2016, scoring 2586 runs at an average of 29.38. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)