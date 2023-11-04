Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4 (ANI): Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra's blistering knocks powered New Zealand to a huge 401/6 against Pakistan in the 35th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Williamson played a captain's knock and scored 95 runs from 79 balls. Ravindra played a magnificent 108-run knock and slammed his third century in the prestigious tournament.

Pakistani bowling attack failed to make an impact in the game and Mohammad Wasim Jr and Iftikhar Ahmed were among wicket takers.

After winning the toss, Babar Azam asked New Zealand to bat first. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra opened for the Kiwis and they scored 66 runs in the first powerplay without loss of wickets.

Hasan Ali made the first breakthrough for Pakistan and dismissed Conway for 35 runs in 11th over with New Zealand score at 68-1.

Williamson and Ravindra led the Kiwis to the 100-run mark in 15.4 overs and 200 runs came in 28.6 overs with Pakistan conceding as many as 17 extras.

Iftikhar bagged Williamson's wicket in the 35th over. The Kiwi skipper smashed 10 fours and two sixes in the game and scored 95 runs. New Zealand were 248-2 at this stage.

Ravindra too followed suit as he was removed from the crease by Mohammad Wasim Jr in the 35th over with Kiwis at 261-3.

New Zealand scored 241 runs in the second powerplay and Pakistan bagged three wickets.

The Kiwis reached 300-run mark in 40th over. Haris Rauf picked his first wicket of the game after he dismissed Daryl Mitchell for 29 runs. Mitchell smashed four fours against Pakistani bowlers. Wasim Jr bagged his second wicket after he picked up Mark Chapman in 45th over and New Zealnd were 345-5.

In the last over of the first inning, Afridi gave away 12 runs. New Zealand scored 94 runs in the third powerplay of the game.

Star Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi failed to take any wickets in the game and gave away 90 runs in his 10-over spell.

Pakistan need 402 runs to win the match against New Zealand.

Brief score: New Zealand Rachin Ravindra (108 runs from 94 balls), Kane Williamson (95 runs from 79 balls), Glenn Phillips (41 runs from 25 balls) vs Pakistan Mohammad Wasim Jr (3/60), Iftikhar Ahmed (1/55), Hasan Ali (1/82). (ANI)

