Mumbai, November 17: New Zealand's power-hitter Daryl Mitchell is in doubt to feature in the remainder of the ODI series against West Indies after picking up a groin strain during his match-winning ton in the series opener in Christchurch. Mitchell walloped 119(118) to set up a seven-run win for the Blackcaps and race to a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Sunday. After his valiant display in the first innings, the 34-year-old didn't return to the field and will undergo a scan on Monday morning to determine the likelihood of his involvement in the next two ODIs. NZ vs WI 2025: John Campbell Returns, Brandon King Dropped As West Indies Name Squad for New Zealand ODI Series.

Canterbury's left-handed batter, Henry Nicholls, has been called into the squad for the second match in Napier on Wednesday. Nicholls, who has 81 ODI caps to his name, is the top run-getter in the Ford Trophy with 306 runs at 76.50, including successive centuries against Otago and Auckland.

Mark Chapman, who has averaged 101.33 in four ODIs this year, is the other spare batter for New Zealand to pick from the bunch. Mitchell has been instrumental to New Zealand's recent success, courtesy of his fine form. With 178 runs in three ODIs against England, Mitchell bagged the Player of the Series award as the Blackcaps whitewashed England with a 3-0 win.

"He is a man for crisis. He played extremely well, on one leg at the end," New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said after Mitchell's swashbuckling hundred.

New Zealand is currently struggling with injuries, with several key players and prospects missing the series due to various reasons. Mitchell joined the injury list that features Mohammad Abbas (ribs), Finn Allen (foot), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O'Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin), and Ben Sears (hamstring). NZ vs WI 5th T20I 2025: Jacob Duffy Powers New Zealand to 3–1 Series Win Over West Indies.

New Zealand's talismanic batter and former captain Kane Williamson, who picked up a groin niggle against England, was also not considered for the ODI leg against the Caribbean side. The 35-year-old is focused on preparing for the Tests against the West Indies.

