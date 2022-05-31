London [UK], May 31 (ANI): Premier League team Newcastle United confirmed that Dan Ashworth will become the club's sporting director.

Newcastle reached an agreement with Brighton and Hove Albion to release Ashworth from his current contractual obligations with immediate effect.

Also Read | PCB Shifts ODI Series vs West Indies From Rawalpindi to Multan.

"The terms of this agreement will remain confidential between the clubs and are subject to Premier League approval," Newcastle United in a statement said.

Newcastle United will issue further information following the relevant approval process.

Also Read | Amul Comes up With Latest Topical After Gujarat Titans Win IPL 2022.

The Magpies will host a double-header against European opposition at St. James' Park a week before the season gets underway, firstly taking on Italian club Atalanta on July 29 before welcoming the Spanish side Athletic Bilbao on July 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)