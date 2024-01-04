Cape Town, Jan 4 (PTI) Having started his Test journey here at the Newlands six summers ago, India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is a touch emotional about the venue, and the icing on the cake was the 'Player-of-the-Series' award after the series-levelling record win over South Africa here on Thursday.

Bumrah, who made his Test debut here in 2018, grabbed his second five-wicket haul as India defeated South Africa by seven wickets in the shortest match in Test history, lasting 642 balls.

"This ground will always hold a special place in my heart," Bumrah, who was the leading wicket-taker in the two-match series with 12 scalps, said during the post-match presentation.

"The journey started here in 2018, always have fond memories. Very happy it went well today.

"That journey started in 2018 -- our bowling unit was experienced and we wanted to make an impact. I didn't expect the game to go this fast."

Twenty-three wickets tumbled on day one as India were set a paltry target of 79 to level the two-match series.

India did so in 12 overs in the second session on day two, making it the shortest-ever Test.

On South Africa opting to bat first after winning the toss, he said, "We wanted to bat first as well. Test cricket gives you surprises. Great series."

India had a pace-bowling attack without the injured Mohammed Shami and featured the likes of Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj besides Bumrah.

"Our team is going through a transition but the message is the same -- keep fighting. A lot of bowlers have been changed, the message in the team, keep fighting.

"We fought it out in the last game as well. It requires a lot of patience. We are very happy that we were able to do it in this game."

On a pitch that offered plenty of assistance, Siraj demolished the South African batting in the first innings, bundling them for 55 with his six-wicket haul.

"It's my best figures in Test career. I tried to be consistent and hit the right areas," Player of the Match Siraj, who returned career-best figures 6/15, said.

"I wasn't consistent in the previous match and that's why we leaked a lot of runs. Worked hard on consistency and tried to be relentless with my lengths."

He also credited senior bowling partner Bumrah for the triumph.

"When we play together with Bumrah, we analyse the wicket quicker and understand the plans."

