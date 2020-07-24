London, Jul 24 (AP) The next Premier League soccer season will begin on Sept. 12 and finish on May 23.

This season will end on Sunday. That is two months later than originally scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | ENG 104/3 in 41 Overs I England vs West Indies Live Score Updates 3rd Test 2020, Day 1: Rory Burns Records Seventh Test Fifty.

The dates for next season were agreed to by the clubs during a conference call. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)