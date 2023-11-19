Dubai (UAE), Nov 19 (AP) Nicolai Hojgaard claimed the biggest title of his career Sunday after running off five straight birdies down the stretch to hold off Tommy Fleetwood and win the season-ending World Tour Championship on the European tour.

The 22-year-old Dane delivered a clinic in iron play to pick up close-range birdies from Nos. 13-17 and shoot 8-under 64 to finish on 21-under par.

Fleetwood, playing in the final group, bogeyed No. 17 so had to eagle the par-5 last hole. His third shot settled beyond the flag and Hojgaard celebrated in the scoring hut.

He has won a tournament for three consecutive years on the European tour, but this was easily his biggest and earned him $3 million. (AP)

