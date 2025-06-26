New Delhi [India] June 26 (ANI): Nitish Rana is poised to return to his home state, Delhi, after spending two domestic seasons with Uttar Pradesh (UP). The experienced batter has obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) and is expected to make the switch ahead of the upcoming domestic season, according to ESPNcricinfo.

"The experienced batter asked for an NOC and we have given it to him," ESPNcricinfo was told by UPCA's chief executive officer Ankit Chatterjee

"He mentioned family reasons for his decision," he said.

Ashok Sharma, secretary of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), confirmed that Rana had communicated his decision to the board and has already secured the required clearance from UP.

"However, DDCA has not yet received a copy of his NOC. Only after receiving the NOC, we can say anything about the chances of him playing for Delhi," Sharma said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Rana had been a part of Delhi's age-group and senior domestic setup until 2022. He moved to UP in 2023, where he was entrusted with leadership responsibilities. However, his time with the team did not live up to expectations. A dip in form last season saw him being dropped from both the one-day and first-class sides.

In the 2024-25 domestic season, Rana featured in four Ranji Trophy matches for UP, managing just 150 runs across six innings, including a lone half-century. His return in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20s were also modest 111 runs in nine games at an average of 13.87 and a strike rate of 114.43. He played only two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy before being dropped due to continued inconsistency.

As the Ranji Trophy resumed for its second phase in January, Rana was omitted from the squad. His struggles continued in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, where he represented Rajasthan Royals (RR). Before a calf injury ruled him out, he scored 217 runs in 11 innings, with two fifties but no consistent impact.

Signs of a possible split with UP became clearer when he was not included in the auction list for this year's UP T20 League. In total, Rana played 10 first-class games for UP, scoring 447 runs with one century and two fifties. In seven List A matches, he managed just 72 runs, while his 16 T20 appearances yielded 314 runs, including two half-centuries. He also captained UP in six Ranji Trophy games and four Vijay Hazare Trophy fixtures during the 2023-24 season, guiding them to one and three wins respectively.

Rana's anticipated return to Delhi could be intriguing, particularly in light of an on-field spat last season with current Delhi captain Ayush Badoni during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match, which required umpire intervention. Moreover, the competition for middle-order spots in the Delhi squad remains intense.

If the DDCA officially accepts his NOC, Rana could also feature in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), slated to be held in August. (ANI)

