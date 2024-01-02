Noida (Uttar Pradesh)[India], January 2 (ANI): Kabaddi was the eventual winner as UP Yoddhas, representing Uttar Pradesh, returned to its home base in Noida for the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 after a long wait of four years and two seasons this year.

Kabaddi fans turned up in huge numbers celebrating the spirit of Kabaddi to watch their favourite teams play at the Noida Indoor Stadium, which hosted the Noida leg of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 for the first time. With over 90% occupancy rate in the first four days of the Noida leg that kicked off on December 29, 2023, to concluded on January 3, 2024, Kabaddi fans from Delhi NCR couldn't get a better and happier way to call in the New Year.

Also Read | Indian Premier League 2024 Auction Sees Twenty Nine Percent TV Viewership Growth Compared to 2023.

Speaking on the successful start to the home leg of UP Yoddhas, Sujoy Ganguly, Marketing Head, GMR League Games said, "We are overwhelmed to see how the fans have come out in full strength to celebrate Kabaddi in Noida. This is a testimony to how the sport is loved and celebrated in this part of the country. As a team, we are grateful to our fans who have left no stone unturned to support their team and I look forward to their continued support not just for the next few days but also the season ahead."

UP Yoddhas started their home leg on a positive note against Bengaluru Bulls with a 34-33 win. Captain Pardeep Narwal led the team from the front as he earned the highest points (10) in the match. However, in their next two games against Dabang Delhi K.C. and Patna Pirates, the Yoddhas missed out on victory despite Captain Pardeep Narwal's stellar performances and are currently ranked tenth in the standings with 21 points in their kitty.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test vs South Africa: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Cape Town.

PKL Season 10 match on Tuesday

Game 1 - Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC - 8 pmVenue: Noida. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)