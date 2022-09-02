Guwahati, Sep 2 (PTI) NorthEast United FC ended their Durand Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Sudeva Delhi FC here on Friday.

Captain Dipu Mirdha (64th) scored the opener for the hosts while Gani Ahmed Nigam (90+6th) converted from the spot in stoppage time of the second half to register a well-earned victory.

NEUFC finished fourth in the group while finishing their campaign with three points, while Sudeva finished at the bottom of the table with two points.

Sudeva looked the better side in the first-half dominating ball possession and creating chances.

Sridarth Nongmeikapam, Issac Kwame Essel and Sukhandeep Singh all got chances in the first-half but they could not convert any of them.

Second-half substitutions changed fortunes for the Highlanders who looked a much better side after the changeover.

Substitutes Jithin M S, Emil Benny, Gani Ahmed Nigam along with captain Dipu Mirdha created more chances for the home side.

The first goal was a result of Jithin's fine run into the box from the left flank, dodging two defenders.

He then delivered a cut back pass inside the box and the onrushing Dipu finished with ease.

Minutes later, Dipu had a chance to double NEUFC's lead from a pass by Gani, but the forward blasted the ball over the bar in front of an open post.

NorthEast continued to maintain possession and did not give Sudeva any chance to create any meaningful attacks.

They sealed the match when Sudeva keeper Sachin brought down Dipu inside the box as Gani Ahmed converted from the spot.

