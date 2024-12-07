Guwahati (Assam)[India], December 7 (ANI): NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) are set to square off at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on December 8, Sunday. The Highlanders (NEUFC) will aim to leverage their recent home form to get back to winning ways, while the Mariners (MBSG) will look to extend their dominant record in this fixture and maintain their stronghold in the top half of the table.

NorthEast United FC have been formidable at home recently, winning four of their last six games (W4 D1 L1). Their recent outings at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium saw them overcome Jamshedpur FC 5-0 and edge past Odisha FC 3-2. Scoring eight goals in their last two home matches, the Highlanders will hope to continue their fine attacking form.

The Highlanders have been lethal in open play, scoring a league-high 18 goals from open play this season. Striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie has been a key figure in attack, registering four games this season where he attempted five or more shots -- the most by any player. He will look to lead the charge once again and exert pressure on the Mariners' backline.

The Mariners have scored at least three goals in each of their last three ISL games against NorthEast United FC, matching their record of scoring 3+ goals in consecutive games against a single opponent (Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC). Liston Colaco has been the nemesis of the Highlanders, scoring eight goals against them -- the third-highest tally for any Indian player against a single ISL opponent. Mohun Bagan Super Giant are among the league's most intense pressers, allowing their opponents only 10.9 passes per defensive action -- the second-best in the ISL, just behind Kerala Blasters FC. This pressing intensity could disrupt the Highlanders' build-up play, which will be essential to stop the latter's offensive contingent in their tracks.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have held the upper hand in this fixture, winning eight of the 11 ISL meetings (W8 D1 L2) against NorthEast United FC. They have scored an impressive 24 goals in 11 games against the Highlanders, as compared to the 14 of the latter.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali heaped praise on the strengths of the Mariners and expressed that his side is well acquainted with the same.

"We know Mohun Bagan Super Giant very well. We even played them in the Durand Cup final. They are a very good team, with a strong defence and always ready to counter-attack," Benali said, as per quoted from a release by ISL.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina said that he doesn't make plans for individual players of the opposition and is instead focusing on them as a collective.

"We are playing a team against whom we will have to be competitive. Sure, they have some key players who can impact the game more than others, but when we make plans, we make plans for the whole team. We make plans to win the game," Molina said, as per quoted by a release from ISL.

Liston Colaco has recorded four goals and a couple of assists in this fixture -- the joint-most goal contributions by any player in this match-up, along with Joni Kauko.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie will be the key attacking threat for NorthEast United FC. He attempted seven shots in their most recent ISL game against East Bengal FC -- the most by any player in the match. Ajaraie will look to continue his hot streak in front of their home fans.

Muthu Mayakkannan is NorthEast United FC's midfield engine. His ability to regain possession has been second only to teammate Mohammed Bemammer this season. His ball recovery skills will be crucial against Mohun Bagan Super Giant's aggressive press. (ANI)

