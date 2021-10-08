Abu Dhabi, Oct 8 (PTI) England pacer Chris Jordan was on Thursday named icon player for the Northern Warriors ahead of the Abu Dhabi T10 League starting at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium here on November 19.

Jordan, who has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers, Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, is among the big names roped in by the two-time champions for the fifth season of the tournament.

The franchise also roped in England spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali, who plays for Chennai Super Kings, and spinner Imran Tahir, who has given some match-winning performances for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants and CSK.

Northern Warriors squad:

Icon player: Chris Jordan;

Retained players: Rovman Powell, Rayad Emrit.

Drafted players: Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir, Upul Tharanga, Reece Topley, Samit Patel, Kennar Lewis, Abhimanyu Mithun, Kaunain Abbas, Umair Ali Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Josh Little, Abdul Wahid Bungalzai, Blessing Muzarbani, Ross Whiteley.

