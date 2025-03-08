London, Mar 8 (AP) Nottingham Forest's improbable bid for Champions League qualification was strengthened by a 1-0 win over ailing Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday, with winger Callum Hudson-Odoi scoring the goal in the 83rd minute.

City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes was beaten at his near post by Hudson-Odoi's shot in one of few clear-cut chances in a tight game at the City Ground. A few minutes earlier, Ederson had tipped a curling strike by Hudson-Odoi onto the post.

“I knew I'd get another chance and that one went in, so I'm buzzing,” Hudson-Odoi said.

Third-place Forest, which was battling relegation last season, moved four points clear of fourth-place City — the winner of the last four Premier League titles but now a pale imitation of its former self.

Pep Guardiola's team won't be making it five in a row — City is 20 points behind Premier League leader Liverpool with 10 games left — and has a fight on its hands just to finish in the top five in the league, which should be enough to qualify for the Champions League.

“Every season the Premier League gets better and better,” Guardiola said. “We have 10 finals (to go).”

City has steadied after a dreadful end to 2024 but has still lost three of its last five league games, to the current top three of Liverpool, Arsenal and now Forest.

Forest also has 10 games remaining as it looks to get back into Europe's top competition, which the club famously won in 1979 and '80 under Brian Clough.

Later Saturday, Liverpool can go 16 points clear of second-place Arsenal when it hosts last-place Southampton. (AP)

