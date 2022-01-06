Brisbane (Aus), Jan 6 (AP) Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia and had his visa cancelled after arriving in Melbourne late Wednesday to defend his title at the season-opening tennis major.

The Australian Border Force issued a statement early Thursday local time saying Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet entry requirements and “has visa has been subsequently cancelled".

The top-ranked Djokovic flew in after receiving a medical exemption from the strict vaccination requirements in place for the Australian Open, where he is a nine-time winner.

Australian media reported that Djokovic's team had applied for the wrong type of visa. It led Serbia's president to blast the “harassment” of the 20-time major winner, who spent the night at Melbourne Tullamarine Airport.

The medical exemption had been been expected to allow him to play regardless of his vaccination status for COVID-19, something he has not disclosed, but he also needed to meet strict border regulations to enter the country. (AP)

