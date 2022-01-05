Chelsea and Tottenham Spurs meet in the semi-final of EFL Cup 2021-22 also known as Carabao Cup. This contest is the semi-final Leg 1 of 2. Both the sides come into the contest with some injury concerns and will be interesting to see what sort of combination the teams play. Meanwhile, if you are looking for EFL Cup, Chelsea vs Spurs live telecast and online streaming in India then continue reading. Romelu Lukaku Publicly Apologises to Chelsea Fans for Explosive Interview & Recent Social Media Activity, Returns to Training Session (Watch Video).

In 170 matches between these two teams, Chelsea lead the head-to-head with 74 wins while Tottenham Spurs have emerged victorious 55 times. These two teams have encountered 41 draws.

When is Chelsea vs Tottenham Spurs, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Semi Final Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Spurs Carabao Cup 2021-22 Semi Final will be played at the Stamford Bridge. The EFL Cup match will take place on January 06, 2022 (Wednesday mid-night) and is scheduled to start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans Suspect Chelsea Hid Romelu Lukaku's Picture Purposely from New Year Post After His Explosive Interview About The Blues.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Tottenham Spurs, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Semi Final Football Match in India?

There is a good for fans in India looking to watch live telecast of the game. Fans in India can follow the Chelsea vs Tottenham Spurs Carabao Cup 2021-22 Semi Final match live on Viacom18 channels.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Chelsea vs Tottenham Spurs, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Semi Final Football Match?

The Chelsea vs Tottenham Spurs EFL Cup 2021-22 match will also be live on online platforms. Fans can log onto Voot Select to catch the live-action of the game either on the website or the app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of this game.

