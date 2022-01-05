South Africa captain Dean Elgar was gutsy in leading the way for his team with the bat as South Africa finished at 118/2 in 40 overs at stumps on day three of the second Test against India at the Wanderers. With two days left in the match, South Africa need 122 runs to level the series while India look for eight wickets to script their maiden series victory in the 'Rainbow Nation'. Resuming from 34/0 at tea, Aiden Markram continued his nice nick from the second session, driving Shardul Thakur through point. IND vs SA 2nd Test 2021–22 Highlights of Day 3.

But Thakur bounced back by rapping Markram on pads twice for lbw calls and then beating him on the fifth ball. Thakur closed the over by trapping Markram lbw with a nip-backer and smashing his back leg. Keegan Petersen looked good while creaming boundaries through the off-side off Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah. Elgar, on the other hand, held up one end and was happy in rotating the strike. The 46-run stand off 104 balls for the second wicket was broken by Ravichandran Ashwin, trapping Petersen lbw with the one turning in sharply from outside-off and going past his glance to be hit high on knee-roll. Caught on Stump Mic: 'You Guys Are Giving me Heart Attack Every Over' Umpire Marais Erasmus to Indian Cricket Team (Watch Video).

With Rassie van der Dussen steady at the crease, Elgar continued to take blows to his body. Elgar showed serious grit and along with van der Dussen, saw out the time till stumps to leave things interestingly poised for day four on Thursday. Meanwhile, check out the stat highlights from day three.

# The 111-run stand between Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara is now the highest partnership between the duo in Tests outside Asia surpassing 100 at Lord's in August 2021.

# It was the sixth century stand between Pujara and Rahane in Test cricket.

# Cheteshwar Pujara scored a fifty off 62 balls which is his third fastest Test fifty.

# Pujara scored his 32nd Test half-century.

# Rahane now has 25 half-centuries in Tests.

# Ravi Ashwin became the first Indian spinner since Anil Kumble to take a Test wicket in Johannesburg.

Earlier, India's lead ran till 239 as South Africa bowled them out for 266. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane sailed to their respective half-centuries before a fiery spell from Kagiso Rabada took out the duo and Rishabh Pant. Shardul Thakur and Hanuma Vihari played crucial cameos to take India's lead past 200.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2022 09:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).