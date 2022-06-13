Nottingham [UK], June 13 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson will not take the field on day four of the second Test against England due to an injury in his lower back.

"Kyle Jamieson won't take the field on day four as he awaits an MRI scan to determine the extent of the injury to his lower left back. Jamieson experienced sharp pain while bowling in the final session of day three forcing him from the field. #ENGvNZ," tweeted the Blackcaps.

Also Read | France vs Croatia Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch FRA vs CRO Football Match in India.

Coming to the match, England's innings is currently in progress.

England had finished day three of the match at 473/5 in 114 overs, with Joe Root (163*) and Ben Foakes (24*).

Also Read | IPL TV and Digital Rights Sold for Rs 44,075 Crore: Sources.

England won the toss and elected to field first. In the first innings of the match, New Zealand ended at 553/10.

Daryl Mitchell (190) and Tom Blundell (106) were the top scorers for New Zealand in the innings. James Anderson was the top bowler for England with 3/62 in 27 overs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)