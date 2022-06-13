France have been well below par in this edition of the UEFA Nations League and are yet to register a win. The Les Belus started the campaign with a shock loss at the hands of Denmark and continued their poor form with draws against Croatia and Austria. Next up for them is a home game against Croatia, one they need to win at all costs. They are rock bottom in Group A1 which does not bode well considering the 2022 World Cup is on the horizon. Croatia were humbled 3-0 by Austria but did manage a draw against France and an important three points against Denmark. Switzerland 1-0 Portugal, Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo-Less Side Suffers First Defeat (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Kylian Mbappe is out of the France squad due to an injury while Lucas Hernandez has left due to personal reasons. Kylian Mbappe had a brief appearance against Austria and the PSG striker will be hoping for a start against Croatia. New Real Madrid striker Aurelien Tchouameni has an important role to play in midfield considering Croatia look strong in that department. Karim Benzema is a potent figure in the attacking third and he is one player that rarely misses a chance to score.

Borna Barisic and Borna Sosa missed the last game and are a major doubt for the French match as well. Luka Modric and Marcelo Brozovic at the heart of midfield complement each other well with Mario Pasalic as the playmaker. Ante Budimir could be used as the lone striker that can hold off a few defenders and get others involved. Ican Perisic is a major missing for Croatia on the wings.

When Is France vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

France vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 14, 2022 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the Stade de France and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast France vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of France vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony TEN 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

Is France vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow France vs Croatia, UEFA National League match on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online. Tough game for both the team and the match is likely going to end in a score draw.

